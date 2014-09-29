Note to TV Zone readers

As TV Zone readers may have noticed, there hasn't been fresh content here for a few days. There is a reason for that: We are changing a few things here at Newsday.com, to make TV news, reviews and online stories all available in one place going forward: You are probably already familiar with our TV page -- newsday.com/tv -- but to that we've added another element: A box dedicated to all of my stories and reviews.

Nothing has changed -- just the place to find stuff. Please head here in the future, and thanks for all your support and interest (and comments) over the years.