'Nurse Jackie' to wrap after seven seasons

"Nurse Jackie" -- the series that got Edie Falco her much-deserved Emmy for best actress in a comedy after scoring the top drama Emmy for "The Sopranos" -- will wrap after next season, Showtime just announced.

“Edie is one of our finest actresses,” said Showtime Networks chief David Nevins. “We are so honored to have had her on the network. She creates indelible characters and Nurse Jackie Peyton is no exception. I know this final season will bring her story to a close that will satisfy the ever-growing number of loyal viewers who have been entranced and, at times, appalled by Jackie through the years. I want to thank Edie, the incredible cast of NURSE JACKIE and Clyde Phillips and Richie Jackson who have led the show to the success that it is today.” Series begins production on the seventh -- and now final -- season this week.