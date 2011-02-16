CBS' Lara Logan home after Egypt assault

Lara Logan, the CBS News correspondent who was beaten and sexually assaulted by a mob in Cairo's Tahrir Square last Friday, has been released from an undisclosed hospital. The veteran war correspondent, a mother of two, is believed to be resting at her home in the Washington, D.C., area.

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama has called Logan at home. When asked about the assault and the administration response, White House press secretary Jay Carney said at Wednesday's daily briefing, "We obviously have a lot of contact through our embassy through the current government and we still believe that those responsible for those acts need to be held accountable."

Logan was reporting a story for "60 Minutes" when she was surrounded by a mob and separated from her crew and security detail. Details on the exact nature of her assault remain murky, and Logan has yet to speak out about her ordeal.

Coming just days after massed attacks by mobs on journalists covering the Egyptian revolution, the assault sent shock waves through each of the major networks, but they declined to say whether - or if - coverage of the turmoil in the Middle East would be impacted.

The three major broadcast networks have dramatically cut back staffing in foreign bureaus, or closed them altogether, relying instead on freelancers. However, for major stories, like the crisis in Egypt, reporting teams - which include female field producers as well as male - are deployed.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Betsy Aaron, the now-retired Middle East correspondent for ABC News and CBS News, who covered numerous conflicts over three decades, said Wednesday, "There were advantages to being a woman [in the field] and even an advantage to being a woman in the Arab world, but you have to assess and decide whether to get into the middle of a crowd. Was it worth it or safe enough? Sometimes you're wrong. The whole definition of a mob is that it's uncontrollable even if it is friendly, so it's a crapshoot. And if you speak Arabic and can hear what everyone around you is saying, rather than through a translator, you can judge the tenor much more carefully."

Meanwhile, Nir Rosen, a journalist and New York University fellow, resigned his position at the university Wednesday after he had posted several tweets that he later apologized for, including "Lara Logan had to outdo Anderson [Cooper]."

Rosen was scheduled to appear on Anderson Cooper's CNN program Wednesday night.

Cooper, who had also been attacked by mobs in Cairo, had earlier tweeted: "Sickened and saddened by the attack on Lara Logan. She is in all of our thoughts and prayers."