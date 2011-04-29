Oprah's last show may surprise her

Oprah Winfrey fans have learned some details about what the talk show queen has planned for the two episodes leading up to her finale: a star-studded, double taping at one of Chicago's largest sports and concert venues.

Harpo Productions announced last week the episodes to air May 23 and 24 would tape May 17 at the United Center, just blocks from Winfrey's longtime studios. The show is dubbed "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular." But the content of the final episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," to air May 25, is still under wraps. Winfrey announced in November 2009 that she would end her popular talk show after 25 years.

Winfrey's producers said the guest lineup for the episodes would be a secret, but they promise "the biggest names in movies, music and television."

"As most of our viewers know, being surprised is not one of Oprah's favorite things," said Sheri Salata, the show's executive producer. "In the spirit of our farewell season, she is making a rare exception, and we intend to make the most of that opportunity. It will be something to see!"

Winfrey has other big shows planned, too. She taped an interview last week with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Chicago that airs today.

-- Associated Press