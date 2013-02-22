Oscar coverage online, PaleyFest, 'Idol' microphone's road trip

OSCARS ONLINE Academy Awards action spills over into cyberspace Sunday. The "second-screen experience" Backstage Pass complements ABC's telecast with hosts like Sherri Shepherd and Cameron Mathison reporting from the red carpet and backstage, via oscar.com and the official Oscars app. MTV News' Josh Horowitz and VH1's Janell Snowden stream from the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. at mtv.com. Social media is blended into 6 p.m. arrivals coverage at tvguide.com.

WALK WITH 'DEAD,' WATCH 'BIG BANG.' This year's L.A.-based PaleyFest salute to television starts March 1 with the stars and producers of "The Walking Dead." Watch their panel in select local movie theaters the following Thursday, March 7, at 8 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" will be showcased live from PaleyFest at 10 p.m. March 13. Locations, tickets at fathom events.com. (Also see PaleyFest footage at Hulu Plus. Festival info at paleycenter.org/paleyfest.)

IDOL ACROSS AMERICA That's what they're calling a cross-country relay of the signature microphone from "American Idol" as it travels from New York City to Los Angeles. Ryan Seacrest sends it off from the city March 1, as fans run, bike, row and skateboard the mike across 5,000 miles in two weeks. Want to follow the trek, or maybe join the relay? Visit americanidol.com.