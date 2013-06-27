OWN to air new episodes of canceled soaps

The venerable soap operas "All My Children" and "One Life to Live," which began airing new episodes online in April after having been canceled by ABC in 2011, are returning to television at least through the summer, Newsday's Frank Lovece reports. The cable channel OWN announced Wednesday that it will air the first 40 new episodes of each in a 10-week run starting July 15. "These shows have proven to be very popular with a significant, loyal fan base," OWN president Erik Logan said in a statement. "Many of our viewers across numerous platforms have expressed their passion for the soaps so we are especially excited to air this limited engagement on OWN."