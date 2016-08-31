Paget Brewster rejoining cast of ‘Criminal Minds’

In the wake of Thomas Gibson’s firing from the show, Paget Brewster will rejoin “Criminal Minds” as FBI agent Emily Prentiss.

CBS on Tuesday announced that Brewster, 47, who starred as a member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit on the show from 2006 to 2012, would again be a series regular. She previously was announced to guest star in multiple episodes.

“We’re all so excited to have Paget with us full time,” showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer said in a statement.

In June, CBS announced that Adam Rodriguez would join as FBI Fugitive Task Force agent Luke Alvez.

Season 12 premieres Sept. 28.