Phillip Phillips' kidney surgery postponed

A sinus infection that triggered a high fever has caused the postponement of kidney surgery Tuesday for "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips, TMZ reported.

The postponed surgery has been rescheduled for next week, TMZ said. Phillips underwent eight prior surgeries for kidney issues during the recent season of the singing competition and often performed in pain. Phillips has a congenital kidney condition that produces kidney stones so large they cannot pass.

Phillips has canceled or postponed scheduled appearances at the American Idol Experience attraction at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., as well as a week of television interviews and performances on "Live! With Kelly," NBC's "Today" and other programs, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Recovery time for the surgery has been reported to be as long as six weeks. The Idols Live tour begins July 6, but Phillips has said he will be able to participate.