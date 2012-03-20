Queen Latifah in 'Steel Magnolias' remake

WHO Queen Latifah

THE DEAL The actress-rapper has joined the high-profile cast of Lifetime's "Steel Magnolias," an updated take on Robert Harling's 1989 feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project begins production in April in Atlanta for a premiere later this year.

MORE She will play M'Lynn in the TV movie and will star alongside Alfre Woodard as Ouiser, Phylicia Rashad as Clairee, Jill Scott as Truvy, Adepero Oduye as Annelle and Condola Rashad as Shelby.

WHO Jason O'Mara

THE DEAL The star of "Terra Nova" (which was not renewed by Fox) has joined the cast of a CBS pilot about Las Vegas cowboy-turned-sheriff Ralph Lamb, Deadline.com reports.

MORE O'Mara will join Dennis Quaid and Michael Chiklis in the pilot co-written by "Goodfellas' " Nicholas Pileggi. Quaid will play Lamb while O'Mara will play his younger brother, Frank. Chiklis plays a Chicago mob fixer. If "Terra Nova" gets picked up by another outlet (Netflix reportedly has shown interest), O'Mara has the right to drop out of the CBS pilot.