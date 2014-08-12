Robin Williams' best 'Mork & Mindy' episodes

Robin Williams exploded into our consciousness with the sitcom "Mork & Mindy," about achildlike alien from the planet Ork, sent to observe humanity. He meets and becomes roommates with Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber) in Boulder, Colo.

Four seasons comprising 95 episodes ran on ABC from 1978 to 1982. You'll find 39 episodes on Hulu. Here are five notables:

"It's a Wonderful Mork" (May 3, 1979). Mork's unseen superior, Orson, lets misfit Mork see what Mindy and her family's lives would have been like without him.

"Mork in Wonderland" (Sept. 16, 1979). Mork's reaction to an Earth cold medication shrinks him to planet where no humor is allowed.

"There's a New Mork in Town" (Feb. 12, 1981). Mork's idol, Orkan hero Xerko (Lyle Waggoner) visits Earth, wanting to be the up-and-coming planet's new leader.

"Mork Meets Robin Williams" (Feb. 19, 1981). The famed comic is in town for a benefit, and Mindy's interviewing him.

"Three the Hard Way" (Oct. 29, 1981). Following his and Mindy's marriage, Mork gives birth to Mearth (Jonathan Winters, one of Williams' idols).