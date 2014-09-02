Robin Williams 'Pioneers of Television' tribute airs Sept. 9 on PBS

"Pioneers of Television" offers next Tuesday, Sept. 9, what does appear to be a must-see hour tribute to Robin Williams, titled "Robin Williams: A Pioneers of Television Special," airing at 9 p.m. on PBS. Not many other details, other than this program note:

This tribute to actor and comedian Robin Williams features one of his last full-length interviews for the PIONEERS OF TELEVISION series, including never-before-seen comments on his life and comedic and dramatic work, as well as tributes to Williams by those who knew and worked with him, and clips from his career.

Yes, Williams was more of a comedy pioneer than a television one perhaps — only two TV series, the first one indeed groundbreaking. But Williams profoundly impacted the medium in many other ways; am sure this special will get into that.

Above, a quick clip from his interview for "PoTV" last May (the episode titled "Acting Funny").