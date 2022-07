MarissaAnn's quest to be "The Voice" has ended, Newsday's Glenn Gamboa reports. The 15-year-old from Ronkonkoma was eliminated from the singing competition Tuesday night, as the coaches trimmed the slate of hopefuls from 40 to 20. MarissaAnn was cut by her coach Blake Shelton, despite earning a standing ovation from Christina Aguilera for a version of Patti LaBelle's "Lady Marmalade."