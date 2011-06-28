'Royal Pains': Hot times in the Hamptons

At summer's beginning, Dr. Hank Lawson (Mark Feuerstein) is somewhat between addresses since Boris (Campbell Scott) kicked Hank and his brother, Evan (Paulo Costanzo), out of his compound last season. Relationships are also in limbo because Jill (Jill Flint) has headed off to Uruguay, while Divya's (Reshma Shetty) reluctance to agree to an arranged marriage is coming to a head.

Tonight, Evan and Hank are pondering their new haircuts and immediate future when a Hampton jitney is involved in an accident. It's the boys to the rescue, but a more serious complication may have involved the driver of a Porsche, who seems fine at first. The opening scene, by the way, was shot last April not far from Agawam Park in Southampton, and village mayor Mark Epley has a walk-on.

MY SAY Few series make as effective use of their chosen locale as "Royal Pains," which again turns the Hamptons into an alluring, sun-splashed playground for the rich -- which, of course, it pretty much is. All those greens and blues -- and I'm just talking about the trousers and jackets -- make you almost forget how well-written and acted this show is; even the medical jargon seems (ummm) un-jargony and informative. The mini dramas are mostly, however, just a light summer breeze, as befitting unpretentious "Pains."

BOTTOM LINE Another postcard from the Hamptons arrives, and a welcome one at that.

GRADE B+