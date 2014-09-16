'Royal Pains'' Mark Feuerstein joins 'Nurse Jackie's' final season
Mark Feuerstein (you perhaps know him best as Hank Lawson of "Royal Pains") is joining the seventh and final season of "Nurse Jackie." And just to quickly clarify: He remains with "Pains" (a big hit for USA), while this role will essentially be confined to six episodes. Here's what Showtime is saying:
"Feuerstein will play Barry Wolfe, a high-powered, cutthroat lawyer who will represent Jackie as she pieces her life back together following her arrest last season."
Tony Shalhoub, as you may also know, has also joined "Jackie" -- currently in production -- so the final lap is looking more and more interesting. "Jackie," as you know, is chock full of terrific New York actors, of which Feuerstein is one.