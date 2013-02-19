Rupert Grint shifts gears, plays superhero

Rupert Grint is about to acquire another set of powers.

Grint, known for playing Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" movie series, has signed on as the lead in "Super Clyde," the pilot from "Raising Hope" creator Greg Garcia.

"Super Clyde," which has been given a pilot order from CBS, follows Clyde (Grint), a meek, unassuming fast-food worker who decides to become a superhero.

Garcia is writing and executive-producing the single-camera project, with Mike Fresco ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") directing.

Grint also has a number of films in the works, including the punk offering "CBGB," in which he plays musician Cheetah Chrome.