Ryan Seacrest likes CNN's no-alcohol policy on New Year's Eve show

Ryan Seacrest, back to helm ABC's annual "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" special Saturday, says he agrees with CNN's recent decision to limit alcohol on that news network's own New Year's Eve special TV and radio host Seacrest, 48, told Entertainment Weekly, "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN." On last year's CNN telecast, imbibing cohost Andy Cohen spoke derisively of the rock band Journey, which performed on the ABC special, in what was seen as a snipe at the rival show's producers and bookers; Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter last month he had apologized. "I think they had something to say about my show at one point,” Seacrest told EW, "which was I'm sure from the alcohol because I don't think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking. But, you know, I think our show's a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning." The 5 1/2-hour special, hosted live from Times Square with remotes around the country, airs from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.