Ryan Seacrest leaving 'Live,' Mark Consuelos replacing him

Syndicated radio host and TV personality Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that he is leaving the morning show he has co-hosted since May 1, 2017. Mark Consuelos, the actor husband of co-host Kelly Ripa, will take over the slot this spring.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest, 48, announced on air on the syndicated program, which airs locally on WABC/7. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together."

Adding a nod to the executive producer, he said, “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark," who most recently completed a long run on The CW drama "Riverdale."

Ripa, 52, in turn said, “I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” adding, “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms," said Gelman, 61, in a statement. The producer, who grew up partly in Dix Hills and in Melville, added that, "As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.