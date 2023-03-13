Ryan Seacrest's last 'Live' day is April 14; Mark Consuelos starts April 17

Ryan Seacrest, who announced in February that he was leaving his and Kelly Ripa's daytime talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan," will exit on Friday, April 14. His previously announced successor Mark Consuelos, Ripa's actor husband, will take over the following Monday.

The show's syndicator, Disney ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, confirmed this Monday what Consuelos, Ripa and Seacrest jointly announced Sunday night during the Academy Awards preshow.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan," seen locally on WABC/7, will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark." Ripa has hosted — initially with Regis Philbin, later with Michael Strahan and sometimes solo or with guest hosts — since 2001. Nationally syndicated radio personality and “American Idol” host Seacrest, who has co-hosted since May 1, 2017, announced on Feb. 16 he was leaving, saying in a statement, "It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”