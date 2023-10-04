Live from New York ... it's the return of 'Saturday Night Live' after last season was cut short

EntertainmentTV

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson will host the show's season 49 premiere on Oct. 14, with musical guest Ice Spice, NBC announced Wednesday. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press

Five months after cutting its season short because of the writers strike, “Saturday Night Live” is returning to TV.

The long-running sketch comedy show will premiere season 49 on Oct. 14, NBC announced Wednesday. Former cast member Pete Davidson will host, making good on a plan to have him host last May. The comedian will be joined by first-time musical guest Ice Spice.

The following week, Bad Bunny will pull double duty as host and musical guest. While the Grammy winner has performed on the show before, it'll be his hosting debut.

The entire cast from season 48 will return, along with one new addition: Chloe Troast, as a featured player.

Davidson had been set to host May 6, alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, but his episode was the first to be cut after the writers strike started just days before. The writers strike was declared over Sept. 26 after Writers Guild of America board members approved a contract agreement with studios. While Hollywood actors are still on strike for most television and theatrical work, the “SNL” cast can resume performing as variety shows operate under a different contract.

