Sean Lowe named the new 'Bachelor'

Sean Lowe, a viewer favorite who came in third on the recent Emily Maynard edition of "The Bachelorette," will be the next "Bachelor."

ABC announced Tuesday that the former insurance salesman, who now owns what the network called "an upscale, custom-furniture business" in his hometown of Dallas, would star in the upcoming 17th cycle of the dating competition, which premieres in January.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison told the magazine at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday that Lowe's first rose ceremony would be shot the following day.

Lowe, 28, tweeted Monday, "Our fears for today, our worries about tomorrow, and even the powers of hell can't keep God's love away. Romans 8:38 I'd be lost without it."

Lowe had told People in July that, "If ABC offered [me "The Bachelor"], I would have to think long and hard. It was an emotionally draining experience. Could I go through that again? I could end up heartbroken again. But I'm an open-minded optimist, and I believe the process can work. I fell in love. If I found my wife, it would be worth it."