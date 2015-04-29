'Secrets and Wives,' Bravo reality show about 6 Long Island women, coming in June

Long Island. Secrets. Wives. Marriage. Divorce. Bravo.

Uh-oh.

The network that brought you "The Real Housewives" franchise and "Princesses: Long Island" has a little something else planned for your "inner circle of an affluent, tight-knit group of longtime girlfriends who grew up on Long Island." The show debuts June 2 at 10 p.m.

The show will focus on the second and third acts of women who are "navigating the pitfalls" of life, while "reinventing" themselves amid complex family dynamics (divorce, remarriage, dating, empty nest), the network said in its release, noting that "every conflict is fraught with decades of real baggage." The show will be shot entirely on Long Island.

The six cast members are:

Andi Black, described by Bravo as a "former backup singer for Jay and the Americans," has been married multiple times and "her life experiences have opened her eyes to the hard truths of love."

Susan Doneson is a divorced mother of two who later fell in love in her high school crush, "but by the time they reconnected he was on his way to prison on a two-year stint for securities fraud."

Cori Goldfarb is a mother of four daughters struggling to run a "high-end spa" with her husband.

Gail Greenberg is married to a "top plastic surgeon" and "committed to keeping their love alive" after a failed first marriage.

Amy Miller, who divorced five years ago, but has an "on-again, off-again fiance," and a 20-year-old live-at-home son.

Liza Sandler, who had "an affair with a high-powered media figure" that led to the dissolution of her marriage to a hedge fund manager. Sandler also has to sell her home, according to the divorce settlement.

Bravo declined to give out the women's ages or hometowns (other than to say they hail from the North Shore).