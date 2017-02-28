‘Shades of Blue,’ ‘NYPD Blue,’ more cop dramas

EntertainmentTV

Dennis Franz, left, and David Caruso starred in "NYPD Blue." Credit: ABC / Bonnie Colodzin

By Andy Edelstein

With the Jennifer Lopez-Ray Liotta series “Shades of Blue” returning March 5, here are five other cop dramas that had the word “Blue” in their titles:

TRUE BLUE (NBC, 1989-90) John Bolger and Ally Walker starred in this short-lived drama focusing on a squad of uniformed officers assigned to the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit.

NYPD BLUE (ABC, 1993-2005) Steven Bochco and David Milch’s drama starring Dennis Franz pushed the broadcast networks’ boundaries of language and nudity.

PACIFIC BLUE (USA, 1996-2000) Rick Rossovich was the head of the Santa Monica Beach Bike Patrol in this cable drama that some critics called “ ‘Baywatch’ on Bikes.”

DARK BLUE (TNT, 2009-10) Dylan McDermott starred in this series about a group of undercover cops going after the worst criminals in Los Angeles.

ROOKIE BLUE (ABC, 2010-15) Canadian-made drama about five young cops had a successful U.S. run as a summer replacement series.

