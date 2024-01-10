'The Sopranos' turns 25: Do you remember the show's Long Island connections?

“The Sopranos” — HBO’s groundbreaking series and a cultural landmark to this day — launched 25 years ago on Jan. 10, 1999.

And while the series, of course, was New Jersey-centric, it did have several important Long Island connections. The cast included four Long Islanders: Edie Falco (Northport), who played the long-suffering-but-happy-to-look-the-other-way wife of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), Carmela; Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Jericho), daughter Meadow; Lorraine Bracco (Westbury), psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi; and Joseph R. Gannascoli (East Rockaway), the gay mob associate, Vito Spatafore.

The vast majority of locations for “The Sopranos” were shot in New Jersey, but the series occasionally drifted east from its Long Island City homebase, Silvercup Studios. The exhaustive sopranos-locations.com lists a few:

The People’s Church on Delaware Avenue in Long Beach (episode 6, season 6), where an AA meeting was held; Riverhead Raceway (as "Chickamauga Raceway") in Riverhead (episode 7, season 5); a house on Bay Boulevard in Atlantic Beach standing in for Vito's lake house (episode 6, season 6); a house on Mark Lane in East Atlantic Beach for Little Carmine's house (season 5, episode 8) and the old (now-closed) World Gym on Hawkins Avenue in Ronkonkoma (which briefly appeared in the 5th season).

And lest we forget, as if possible: Hesh Rabkin (Jerry Adler), loan shark and Sopranos adviser, lived in Glen Head (the location shoot for his home, per the website, was on Hegemans Lane). Leonard's Palazzo in Great Neck also had a starring role in the fifth episode of the sixth season, specifically another fan fave — “Mr. & Mrs. John Sacrimoni Request.” This turned out particularly well for Leonard’s, less so for “Johnny Sack” (Vincent Curatola) of the rival Lupertazzi family, who was arrested at his own daughter’s wedding.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the 85th and next-to-last episode, “The Blue Comet,” Bobby Baccalieri (Steven R. Schirripa) headed to a hobby store in Lynbrook to buy that rare train set, the Blue Comet. Alas, poor Bobby met his end there. And yes, this was filmed at the real TrainLand at 293 Sunrise Hwy.

Long Island also tangentially figures in the death of crime boss Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent), gunned down at a gas station in what was said to be Oyster Bay in the final episode. The location of this real RaceWay gas station? Morris Plains, New Jersey.