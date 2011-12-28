Staying in? TV on New Year's Eve

Staying in for New Year's Eve? TV's got so much New Year's Eve fun, you'll wonder why anybody goes out anymore. Here's a small sampling of highlights.

CELEBRATIONS

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest (8-11p.m., 11:30 p.m.-2:15 a.m., ABC/7). This crazily titled tube tradition celebrates its 40th anniversary with a prime-time special recalling four decades of musical merriment. Then there's the odd couple of Justin Bieber and Carlos Santana, plus Beyoncé, The Band Perry, Florence + the Machine, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and others.

New Year's Eve With Carson Daly (10-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m., NBC/4). Drake, Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green and Tony Bennett make music, while Jimmy Fallon makes funny 'round the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. On hand with retrospective looks at 2011: Brian Williams and Bob Costas. And -- celebrities beware -- Ricky Gervais.

American Country New Year's Eve Live (11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Fox/5). "American Idol" runner-up Lauren Alaina, Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols sing in Las Vegas as Fox tries a new musical slant on new year's festivity. Hosts include comic Rodney Carrington and, from "Pawn Stars," Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell.

¡Feliz 2012! (9:55 p.m.-3:15 a.m., Univision/41). It's a global party, in Spanish, hosted by Don Francisco ("Sábado Gigante"). Craziness moves westward from Times Square to Acapulco.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin (11 p.m.-1 a.m., CNN). The dishing duo greets another year in Times Square with wit and wickedness.

NYE in NYC (11 p.m.-12:05 a.m., MTV). Demi Lovato and Tyler Posey ("Teen Wolf") host music by Selena Gomez, Jason Derulo and Mac Miller, from MTV's Times Square studio.

106 & Party (11 p.m.-1 a.m., BET). Hot performances, behind-the-scenes peeks and more. With Young Jeezy, Diggy, other faves.

New Year, No Limits (11 p.m.-midnight, ESPN). Motorcyclist Robbie Maddison and snowmobiler Levi LaVallee attempt a record-setting tandem jump over San Diego harbor.

MARATHONS

Comedy with Mark Twain Prize winners (10 p.m.-4 a.m., WNET/13). Laugh along with salutes to Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, George Carlin and Bill Cosby.

The Honeymooners (11 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m., WPIX/11). The Kramdens and Nortons in 19 hours of '50s sitcomedy.

The Walking Dead (11 a.m.- 1 a.m., AMC). Catch up on both seasons of the surprise hit with human virus survivors on the run from flesh-eating zombies.

The Twilight Zone (9 a.m.-Monday at 5:30 a.m., Syfy). Rod Serling's mind-bending classic fills two days with brainteasers.

Batman (11:30 p.m.-6 a.m., Hub). Adam West's arch-hero battles Catwoman, The Penguin, The Joker and Mr. Freeze.

The Three Stooges (6 p.m.- 6 a.m. tomorrow, IFC). Moe, Larry and Curly (or Curly wannabes) in vintage eye-poking and head-bopping all night long.

Burns and Allen/Jack Benny

(3 p.m.-Sunday at 8 a.m., Antenna TV). Alternating episodes of '50s faves "The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show" and "The Jack Benny Program."

REAL LIFE

Oddities (6 a.m.-3 a.m., Science). Greenwich Village shop sells very strange things (best-of show at midnight).

Top Gear Top 40 (6 a.m.-Sunday at 7:20 a.m., BBC America). All-time best from the original U.K. carheads.

Real Housewives (1 p.m.- 2 a.m., Bravo). Reunions with casts from D.C., New York City, Orange County, New Jersey and Atlanta.

The Oprah Winfrey Show (3p.m.-4 a.m., OWN). Best-of lineup includes memorable guests, series finale.

Moonshiners (6 p.m.-3 a.m., Discovery). Even those who don't imbibe can taste some alcohol action.