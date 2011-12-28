Staying in? TV on New Year's Eve
Staying in for New Year's Eve? TV's got so much New Year's Eve fun, you'll wonder why anybody goes out anymore. Here's a small sampling of highlights.
CELEBRATIONS
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest (8-11p.m., 11:30 p.m.-2:15 a.m., ABC/7). This crazily titled tube tradition celebrates its 40th anniversary with a prime-time special recalling four decades of musical merriment. Then there's the odd couple of Justin Bieber and Carlos Santana, plus Beyoncé, The Band Perry, Florence + the Machine, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and others.
New Year's Eve With Carson Daly (10-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m., NBC/4). Drake, Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green and Tony Bennett make music, while Jimmy Fallon makes funny 'round the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. On hand with retrospective looks at 2011: Brian Williams and Bob Costas. And -- celebrities beware -- Ricky Gervais.
American Country New Year's Eve Live (11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Fox/5). "American Idol" runner-up Lauren Alaina, Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols sing in Las Vegas as Fox tries a new musical slant on new year's festivity. Hosts include comic Rodney Carrington and, from "Pawn Stars," Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell.
¡Feliz 2012! (9:55 p.m.-3:15 a.m., Univision/41). It's a global party, in Spanish, hosted by Don Francisco ("Sábado Gigante"). Craziness moves westward from Times Square to Acapulco.
New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin (11 p.m.-1 a.m., CNN). The dishing duo greets another year in Times Square with wit and wickedness.
NYE in NYC (11 p.m.-12:05 a.m., MTV). Demi Lovato and Tyler Posey ("Teen Wolf") host music by Selena Gomez, Jason Derulo and Mac Miller, from MTV's Times Square studio.
106 & Party (11 p.m.-1 a.m., BET). Hot performances, behind-the-scenes peeks and more. With Young Jeezy, Diggy, other faves.
New Year, No Limits (11 p.m.-midnight, ESPN). Motorcyclist Robbie Maddison and snowmobiler Levi LaVallee attempt a record-setting tandem jump over San Diego harbor.
MARATHONS
Comedy with Mark Twain Prize winners (10 p.m.-4 a.m., WNET/13). Laugh along with salutes to Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, George Carlin and Bill Cosby.
The Honeymooners (11 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m., WPIX/11). The Kramdens and Nortons in 19 hours of '50s sitcomedy.
The Walking Dead (11 a.m.- 1 a.m., AMC). Catch up on both seasons of the surprise hit with human virus survivors on the run from flesh-eating zombies.
The Twilight Zone (9 a.m.-Monday at 5:30 a.m., Syfy). Rod Serling's mind-bending classic fills two days with brainteasers.
Batman (11:30 p.m.-6 a.m., Hub). Adam West's arch-hero battles Catwoman, The Penguin, The Joker and Mr. Freeze.
The Three Stooges (6 p.m.- 6 a.m. tomorrow, IFC). Moe, Larry and Curly (or Curly wannabes) in vintage eye-poking and head-bopping all night long.
Burns and Allen/Jack Benny
(3 p.m.-Sunday at 8 a.m., Antenna TV). Alternating episodes of '50s faves "The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show" and "The Jack Benny Program."
REAL LIFE
Oddities (6 a.m.-3 a.m., Science). Greenwich Village shop sells very strange things (best-of show at midnight).
Top Gear Top 40 (6 a.m.-Sunday at 7:20 a.m., BBC America). All-time best from the original U.K. carheads.
Real Housewives (1 p.m.- 2 a.m., Bravo). Reunions with casts from D.C., New York City, Orange County, New Jersey and Atlanta.
The Oprah Winfrey Show (3p.m.-4 a.m., OWN). Best-of lineup includes memorable guests, series finale.
Moonshiners (6 p.m.-3 a.m., Discovery). Even those who don't imbibe can taste some alcohol action.