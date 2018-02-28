‘Survivor’ competitors from Long Island through the years

When “Survivor: Ghost Island” premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., that 36th edition of the CBS reality competition will have not only two Long Islanders, but also the spirits of the 10 Long Islanders who’ve competed in the past.

Newcomer Jacob Derwin, a 22-year-old music teacher, was born and raised in Merrick. While at Calhoun High School there, where he graduated in 2013, “I was part of a Relay for Life [cancer-research fundraising walk] team, and part of a senior-class initiative to support the Long Beach school district post-[superstorm] Sandy. We ended up raising over $10,000 via a fashion show.” He went on to a broadcast journalism degree from Kent State University and now lives in Brooklyn. Fellow newcomer Domenick Abbate, a 38-year-old construction supervisor, moved to Nesconset from Levittown when he was in ninth grade. He graduated from Smithtown High in 1996.

They join this illustrious 10. (Ashley Massaro did not respond to Newsday’s outreach, and neither CBS nor Newsday could locate Dan Lembo.)

DR. SEAN KENNIFF

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Season 1: Borneo (2000), fifth place

Age then / now: 30 / 48

Born in Massapequa; lived in Carle Place at time of show; now lives in Weston, Florida

Occupation: Neurologist in Hollywood, Florida

Kenniff, who told Newsday “there were plenty” of fond memories of his time on the show, says on his medical practice’s website that, “Being a neurologist is often intense and challenging, but also very exciting and rewarding . . . Saving the lives of my patients and returning them to their families is my biggest accomplishment as a physician. In my spare time, I like to paint and draw. I’m an avid reader of literature and a published author.”

KIMMI KAPPENBERG

Season 2: Australian Outback (2001), 12th place

Season 31: Cambodia (2015), sixth place

Age then / now: 28, 43 / 45

Grew up in East Setauket; lived in Ronkonkoma at time of “Outback;” lived in The Woodlands, Texas, at time of Cambodia; now lives in St. Augustine, Florida

Occupation then / now: Bartender / business owner

“My best memory in Australia was winning the Tuckered Out Food Challenge. After refusing to eat the cow brain in my first round of the challenge, I ate the mangrove worm for the tiebreaker, winning immunity for my tribe. In Cambodia, my dad, my biggest fan, came as my loved-one visit. He was able to see me compete in a challenge and then come to a family barbecue back at camp.”

KIM JOHNSON

Season 3: Africa (2001-02), runner-up

Age then / now: 57 / 73

Born in Cleveland; lived in Oyster Bay at time of show; now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Occupation: Retired elementary-school teacher

“I lost 22 pounds in my 39 days — an awesome experience, but once was enough! Jeff Probst is exactly as he appears and just the very best. I’m still a huge ‘Survivor’ fan.”

ROB CESTERNINO

Season 6: The Amazon (2003), third place

Season 8: All-Stars (2004), 15th place

Age then / now: 24, 25 / 39

Lived in Wantagh at time of show; now lives in Los Angeles

Occupation then / now: Insurance agency project coordinator in Garden City / host of reality TV podcast “Rob Has a Podcast”

“Winning individual immunity [is my favorite memory]. As a Mets and Jets fan, it’s the last time I got to experience winning.”

TOM WESTMAN

Season 10: Palau (2005), winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains (2010), 16th place

Age then / now: 41, 45 / 54

Born in Queens; continues to live in Sayville

Occupation then / now: FDNY lieutenant, Ladder 108, Brooklyn / insurance sales rep, NTA Life

“When the madness and the 15 minutes of fame were done, the thing that remained was how much fun it all was for my family and friends. My small town of Sayville embraced me and my moment, and it has led to many new friendships. Everything that has come from my reality TV moment has been positive. I continue to cherish the connections it has allowed.”

ASHLEY MASSARO

Season 15: China (2007), 15th place

Age then / now: 28 / 38

Lived in East Northport at time of show; now lives in New York City and Los Angeles

Occupation then / now: WWE pro wrestler; Zero1 USA pro wrestler

In 2007, she modeled for Playboy and appeared in an episode of “Smallville” and in Timbaland’s video for “Throw It on Me.” In 2008, she was in Rev Theory’s video for “Hell Yeah.”

DAN LEMBO

Season 21: Nicaragua (2010), fifth place

Age then: 63

Born in Brooklyn; had homes in New York City, Water Mill and Bal Harbour, Florida, at time of show

Occupation then: Real estate executive

He told Newsday in 2010 he grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, “with all the bad boys, you know who I mean, I don’t have to tell you. . . . For me to go onto an island and beat up a couple of guys and eat a couple of bugs, there’s no problem!”

CHRISTINE SHIELDS MARKOSKI

Season 23: South Pacific (2011), 13th place

Age then / now: 39 / 46

Lives in Merrick

Occupation then and now: Teacher of English as a second language

“I was voted out of my tribe first but won five duels on Redemption Island, allowing me to stay in the game a lot longer.”

ALEXANDRA “ALLIE” POHEVITZ

Season 26: Caramoan (2013), 19th place

Age then / now: 25 / 30

Lived in Oceanside at time of show; now lives in New York City

Occupation then / now: Bartender / casting producer

“It’s cliche to say, but my favorite thing aside from getting the call saying I was on the show would have to be meeting the other contestants. Some of these people are now my best friends and without ‘Survivor’ I would never have met them. Francesca [Hogi] from my season will be officiating my upcoming wedding.”

JOAQUIN SOUBERBIELLE

Season 30: Worlds Apart (2015), 13th place

Age then / now: 27 / 30

Lived in Valley Stream at time of show; now lives in Lynbrook.

Occupation: Account executive

“One of the best memories I have from the show was coming back from last place in the first water challenge to win immunity for my tribe.”