Take 5: A horse, of course

With the Kentucky Derby being run Saturday, let's honor the Run for the Roses with these five memorable TV horses.



1. MR. ED -- Of course, of course. He did talk. But only Wilbur Post could hear him.

2. QUICK DRAW McGRAW -- Hanna-Barbera's Old West sheriff whose sidekick was a burro named Baba Looey.

3. SILVER -- The Lone Ranger would command "Hi-yo" and this equine would be off in a flash.

4. CHARLIE HORSE -- One of Shari Lewis' puppets, a close friend of Lamb Chop and Hush Puppy.

5. CLYDESDALES -- We love 'em every Super Bowl in those Budweiser commercials.