Take 5: Dick Clark had game

In addition to "American Bandstand" and "New Year's Rockin' Eve," the late Dick Clark was best-known for hosting the long-running "Pyramid" game-show franchise that began in 1973 as "The $10,000 Pyramid," ultimately morphing into "The $100,000 Pyramid" by 1985. But Clark also had several lesser-known game shows on his resumé:

1. THE OBJECT IS (ABC, 1963-64) -- On Clark's first hosting gig, a panel of six (three celebs and three studio contestants) attempted to identify the names of famous people from "object" clues associated with that person. The show lasted four months.

2. MISSING LINKS (ABC, 1964) -- Contestants attempted to predict how well celebrity guests could supply the missing words to a story that was previously read aloud.

3. THE CHALLENGERS (Syndicated, 1990-91) -- Three contestants answered questions on current events for cash prizes.

4. SCATTERGORIES (NBC, 1993) -- Based on the popular home game: Two four-person teams (four men vs. four women) competed to give answers beginning with a designated letter to different questions.

5. WINNING LINES (CBS, 2000) -- Based on a British game show that involved a series of increasingly difficult mathematical questions, it was CBS' attempt at exploiting the popularity of ABC's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," but "Lines" lasted only 10 episodes.