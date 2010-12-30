Take 5: General Lee rides again

Monday's "American Experience" (9 p.m., WNET/13) offers a look at the life of one of history's most fascinating figures, Robert E. Lee, the commanding general of the Confederate forces during the Civil War. Lee, right, would be immortalized with statues, postage stamps and a college in Virginia named for him. And, of course, in our tube-addled mind, he lends his name to the souped-up '69 Dodge Charger that Bo and Luke Duke drove on "The Dukes of Hazzard." Here are five things to know about that General Lee:



1. The idea for the General Lee was developed from bootlegger Jerry Rushing's car, which was named for Robert E. Lee's favorite horse, Traveller.



2. The General Lee's horn played the melody from the first line of "Dixie."



3. The General Lee appeared in every episode of "The Dukes of Hazzard" (1979-85) except one.



4. The car's license plate was Georgia CNH 320.

5. The car's doors were welded shut, which is why the Dukes always had to climb in and out through the windows.