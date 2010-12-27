'Teen Mom' star jailed on battery charges

Amber Portwood, one of the stars of the MTV reality show "Teen Mom," was arrested and jailed on domestic abuse charges Monday in her hometown of Anderson, Ind.

Portwood, 20, was charged with three Class D felonies and one misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, according to RadarOnline.com. She allegedly slapped and punched her ex-fiance, Gary Shirley, 24, father of their toddler Leah, 2, on several instances from June to August. Some of the violent encounters appeared on air.

Following an affidavit police submitted to the Madison County Prosecutor Nov. 16, the prosecutor's office filed two felony counts of domestic battery and one felony count of neglect of a dependent. The latter charge refers to parental violence occurring within Leah's sight.

Portwood was booked at 4:21 p.m. and placed on a "24-hour hold," with bail set at $5,000, according to TMZ.com. She is expected to be released Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. She faces up to 3 years in jail and fines of up to $10,000.