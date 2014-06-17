Cinemax, Steven Soderbergh's 'The Knick': Trailer

"The Knick" -- not to be confused with the Knicks, heaven forbid -- arrives on Cinemax Aug. 8.

About the frontiers of hospital medicine in New York circa 1900 and starring Clive Owen and Andre Holland, you may expect -- reliably, I would imagine -- horror and much blood.

Tuesday, the first full trailer arrived.

This a huge project for Cinemax, attempting to climb into the Serious Drama forum with a very rare Steven Soderbergh TV initiative. (He did in fact produce the much-awarded "Behind the Candelabra" for HBO.)