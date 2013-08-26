'The Walking Dead' and more TV new on DVD

THE WALKING DEAD: SEASON 3

Series If we have to tell you what this show is, you haven't been paying attention -- AMC's zombiefest is now TV's highest-rated series, beating even the broadcast networks. (Season 4 starts on AMC Oct. 13.)

Extras Eight brief featurettes (on son Carl, The Governor, Michonne, the prison, more), commentaries, deleted scenes.

List price $70 DVD/$80 Blu-ray for 16 episodes on 5 discs, $150 for Blu-ray limited edition (zombie head tank), out today from Anchor Bay.



Also out:

ELEMENTARY Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu finally have a hit in CBS' New York-set "Sherlock" mysteries (Season 2 starts Sept. 26), plus featurettes; $56, CBS.

POLITICAL ANIMALS Sigourney Weaver in USA cable's D.C. miniseries, with Carla Gugino, Ciaran Hinds, James Wolk; $20, Warner.

TALES OF THE CITY: 20th ANNIVERSARY EDITION Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Billy Campbell in '70s San Francisco, plus commentaries, more; $50, Acorn.

THE FIRST CHURCHILLS John Neville, Susan Hampshire in PBS' first "Masterpiece" mini (from 1971); $60, Acorn.



New on Blu-ray:

PRIME SUSPECT All of Helen Mirren's star-making 1991-2006 miniseries finally hit HD in this compact set, with existing extras; $120, RLJ.

SMILEY'S PEOPLE Now in HD, Alec Guinness' 1982 espionage sequel to "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" has new John le Carre interview; $60, Acorn.