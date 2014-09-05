Will 'The Walking Dead' spin-off take place in Scotland? Uzbekistan? Australia...?

AMC announced a short while ago that it has formally given a pilot order to “The Walking Dead” spinoff, scheduled to go before the cameras later this year. But that would hardly be the big news. That would be: The spinoff, also with Robert Kirkman, Gale Ann Hurd, David Alpert et al at the helm, will likely be based overseas.

You may add your own "!" or maybe "!!" to this post now.

Here's the news release quote from AMC chief, Charlie Collier:

“Almost from the beginning of ‘The Walking Dead’ on AMC, fans have been curious about what is going on in the zombie apocalypse in other parts of the world. In fact, beyond requests for zombie cameos, it’s the question I get asked the most. Obviously, we all take our stewardship of the original franchise incredibly seriously and we, along with Robert, Gale, David and now Dave, are all proceeding with extreme care in order to ensure that we are offering fans something truly compelling, engaging and distinct. We’re thrilled to be taking this next step with these remarkable partners.”

No other details but why not write Collier for your favorite country to be overrun with slithering, slathering, flesh-band-brain-eating-monstrosities-from-Hades?

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(Mine: Scotland, because I think “World War Z” had something going down there, or was it Wales ...?)