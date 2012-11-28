Third accuser sues ex-Elmo actor

Third accuser sues ex-Elmo actorA rep for Kevin Clash has denied allegations made in a lawsuit Tuesday by a third man accusing the former "Sesame Street" puppeteer of underage sex. "Mr. Clash believes this suit has no merit," spokeswoman Risa B. Heller said in a statement after a suit was filed in federal court in Manhattan, claiming a plaintiff identified only as "John" was 16 when Clash began a sexual relationship with him. The lawsuit contends Clash, 52 -- who popularized the character Elmo over the course of nearly 30 years -- enticed the youth to travel across state lines from New Jersey for sexual encounters at Clash's apartment.