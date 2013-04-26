'Three's Company' and more Americanized 'Britcoms'
ABC's "Family Tools," debuting May 1, stars J.K. Simmons as a retiring handyman who has to turn his business over to his layabout son (Kyle Bornheimer). It's also the latest example of an American comedy to be based on a British TV show, in this case, "White Van Man." Here are five others, all of which became huge hits.
1. ALL IN THE FAMILY -- Based on "Till Death Do Us Part," which focused on the East End's Garnett family, headed by Alf Garnett, a racist, anti-socialist working-class man.
2. SANFORD AND SON -- In "Steptoe and Son," Albert and Harold Steptoe, father-and-son junk collectors (known in Britain as "rag-and-bone men") lived together and spent most of the time arguing with each other.
3. THREE'S COMPANY -- "Man About the House" offered the then-risque premise of two women (also named Chrissy and Jo) sharing their flat with a man, named here Robin Tripp.
4. TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT -- Based on "Keep It in the Family," about a talented illustrator named Dudley Rush (as opposed to Ted Knight's Henry Rush) whose two daughters move into the vacant downstairs apartment.
5. THE OFFICE -- In the British version, Ricky Gervais starred as David Brent, the clueless general manager of the Slough branch of the Wernham Hogg Paper Co. (He also created the series.)