TLC to address 'Breaking Amish' rumors

'BREAKING' BAD? TLC has responded to mounting criticism of the authenticity of "Breaking Amish," the first episode of which was the network's highest-rated premiere in three years. CBS affiliate WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pa., in the heart of several Amish communities, found that according to articles and court records some cast members left the faith years ago, and some have married, divorced and had children, though the show represents them as young singles who, except for one, were still living in their communities. TLC said in a statement: "There is a lot of information floating around about the group featured on 'Breaking Amish.' Much of it is not true, but some of it is -- and is addressed in upcoming episodes."

UPCOMING. Two "Real Housewives" shows will include new wives. The Atlanta franchise, premiering season five on Nov. 4, adds actress and Miss USA 1993 Kenya Moore, as well as Porsha Stewart, wife of former NFL player Kordell Stewart. The Beverly Hills edition, returning Nov. 5 for season three, adds Yolanda H. Foster, wife of famed music producer David Foster. . . . "Top Chef: Seattle," the 10th edition of that culinary competition, premieres Nov. 7, with no Long Islanders vying.

PREMIERES.Kirstie Alley, Bristol Palin, Emmitt Smith and others are back for ABC's "Dancing With the Stars: All Stars," premiering with a live, two-hour season opener Monday night at 8 . . . also Monday night at 9:30, VH1 debuts the "Love & Hip Hop" spinoff "Chrissy & Mr. Jones," as rapper Jim Jones and his fiancee Chrissy Lampkinhead toward their wedding . . . and "The Amazing Race" hits the starter pistol for its 21st edition Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

RECAPS. Chehon Wespi-Tschopp and Eliana Girard became the first dual male and female winners on "So You Think You Can Dance" . . . Ian Terry won "Big Brother" season 14 . . . "Survivor: Philippines" ousted its first contestant, Zane Knight . . . and Leila Goldkuhl flunked "America's Next Top Model: College Edition."