'Today' anchor Jenna Wolfe gives birth

'Today" weekend anchor Jenna Wolfe delivered a baby girl, Harper Estelle Wolfeld Gosk, Wednesday night, E! Online reports. It is her first child with her partner, NBC News foreign correspondent Stephanie Gosk. "This is the greatest gift," Wolfe told "Today." "Anyone who's a parent understands what I'm talking about." Added Gosk, "We get paid in our jobs to come up with the right words, and all I keep saying is 'Wow.' I can't find the words." The baby weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.