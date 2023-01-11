Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to prison next week, judge says

Married reality-TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted in June of multiple counts of tax evasion and fraud, must report to prison in Florida Tuesday after a federal judge in Atlanta denied them bail while they appeal.

According to multiple outlets citing court documents, Todd Chrisley, 53, will report to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin serving his 12-year sentence, while Julie Chrisley, who turned 50 on Monday, will report to the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, specifically to its adjacent satellite prison camp. She has been sentenced to 7 years in prison.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement following their November sentencing. “Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

USA Network canceled the couple's series "Chrisley Knows Best" but episodes filmed before the trial will air this year, Deadline reported in November.