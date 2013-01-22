Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg developing WWII Air Force series for HBO

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are developing a third World War II miniseries for HBO, this time focusing on the air war.

While "Band of Brothers" covered the war on land and "The Pacific" the sea, the untitled new project will look at the officers and enlisted men who served in the Eighth Air Force against Germany. Based in England, the men of the "Mighty Eighth" faced harsh physical, psychological and moral challenges.

The story will be based in part on Donald L. Miller's "Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany," though other books may provide source material as well, HBO said.

Hanks and Spielberg will be executive producers.

"Band of Brothers" won six Emmys, including outstanding miniseries, in 2002. "The Pacific" won eight Emmys, also including outstanding miniseries, in 2010.