Tori Spelling confirms husband Dean McDermott is leaving 'True Tori' show

Actress and lifestyle author Tori Spelling has confirmed that her husband, actor and "Chopped Canada" cooking-competition host Dean McDermott, is leaving their Lifetime reality show, "True Tori."

"Yes," Spelling, 41, told host Meredith Vieira on the latter's syndicated talk show Wednesday, when asked whether that rumored departure was true. Spelling added that the show would continue. "For me, you know, it's 'True Tori.' I have a lot more to tell. I have four children, I'm a mom, I'm a woman, and I want to go on."

McDermott, 48, had told "Access Hollywood" earlier this month, "I'm not going to continue with the show," adding, "I can't do this anymore. I can't keep opening a vein, opening my soul and sharing my feelings and thoughts and demons with the world."

For Spelling, conversely, the show is "completely cathartic for me," she told Vieira. "I know everyone has an opinion about me putting my life and relationship out there, and it's something . . . I needed that. . . . I felt like I didn't have a voice for so long" because of "the way I was raised."

The couple, who have four children, have starred in reality shows including the 2007-2013 Oxygen series "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood."