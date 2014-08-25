'True Blood' series finale: A muted farewell

Obviously there was a time when "True Blood" was HBO's most important series - a genre-busting exploration of vampires, racism, sex, sin, social taboos and a handful of other topics that weren't specifically vampirical in nature but in some not hard-to-define way, human. Obviously, "True Blood" -- which ended Sunday night -- has not approached any where near that stature in recent seasons.

But that doesn't explain Sunday night's muted farewell -- more of a whisper of a full-bore goodbye which was largely ignored by a social media hivemind more focused on what Nicki was or wasn't wearing (VMA's!) than on who Eric Northman was killing or what he was selling... ("New Blood!")

The reason - I think - is that there could be no completely logical ending, since logic had become optional so long ago... After season one, every subsequent season was a reboot that pushed "Blood" further and further away from the rootstock and ultimately from Charlaine Harris' source material, which by Sunday night had become a distant memory too.

And every season reordered the mythology to such an extent that anything could and ultimately would pass for just another insane day in Bon Temps. The show was of course about the core characters (any successful show is), but their lives and worlds had been torn from their moorings so often and with such insane and comical abandon that the show would need the entire seventh and final season just to regain its footing with the most important story of all.

Could a vampire find true love with a human, or in this instance, a faerie? Would anyone care by the end? It's certainly up to hardcore fans to decide whether "Thank You" succeeded for them -- the finale title so pointedly directed at them after all - but my hunch is that this wrap probably did not. The logic and story remained shredded, and was only haphazardly reconfigured to service a few beloved characters (Jessica and Hoyt... Hoyt!?) with stories that were out of character or out of time.

Meanwhile, Bill's ending would have been more powerful -- if he had not met even worse ones in prior seasons. We've all been there and seen that. "Blood" is over and now we're all left to wonder, what was that ride about anyway?