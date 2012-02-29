TV Buzz: 'Sex and the City' prequel

WHO AnnaSophia Robb

YOU KNOW HER FROM She starred in the 2011 movie "Soul Surfer" and played Violet in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

THE NEWS She has been tapped to star as a young Carrie Bradshaw in the CW's "Sex and the City" prequel "The Carrie Diaries." The show tells the story of a young Bradshaw coming of age in Manhattan in the 1980s. It's based on the novel of the same name by Candace Bushnell and is produced by the team behind "Gossip Girl"

THE MINISERIES "The Titanic"

WHEN April 14-15 on ABC

THE DEAL To mark the 100th anniversary of the tragic voyage, ABC offers up this four-part, five-hour miniseries written by Julian Fellowes ("Downton Abbey," "Gosford Park"). It was shot in Budapest, Hungary, and features both fictional and historical characters, played by, among others, Linus Roache ("Law & Order"), Geraldine Somerville (Lily Potter in the "Harry Potter" films) and Perdita Weeks ("The Tudors").