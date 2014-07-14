TV Critics Tour: Christopher Walken to star in NBC's 'Peter Pan Live'

Christopher Walken as Captain Hook in "Peter Pan?" There is something deliciously obvious about this -- so obvious that it will in fact happen.

Walken-as-Hook was arguably the big TCA news Sunday -- and a surprise, too. (As a sidebar, NBC confirmed it had approached Kristen Bell for the role of Peter Pan; she demurred due apparently to work conflicts...) NBC's live telecast of 1954 musical based on "Peter Pan," with music by Mark "Moose" Charlap and Jule Styne. NBC announced no other casting details.

Here's NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt on the Walken move: "As you know, 'Sound of Music' was a big hit for us last December [about 17 million viewers big]. We’re hard at work at 'Peter Pan Live,' which will air on Dec. 4, and we’re still in the casting process, but I’m happy to announce today that Captain Hook will be played by Christopher Walken. He’s one of the unique actors in our business, and besides all the great roles you know him from, ranging from 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Annie Hall' to 'The Deer Hunter,' he might really just be a song-and-dance man at heart. He started his career in Broadway musicals. He’s had several memorable musical film roles, too, including 'Pennies from Heaven' with Steve Martin and 'Hairspray' opposite John Travolta. Most recently, he can be seen dancing again in the movie of 'Jersey Boys.' Also, as a regular host on 'SNL' he’s one of Lorne’s favorites because he’s fearless as a comedic actor and he always comes to play. We’re thrilled to have him on board 'Peter Pan.' I can guarantee you he’s going to bring his own spin to Captain Hook, and this might be the first tap dancing Captain Hook that you’ve ever seen."