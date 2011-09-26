TV on DVD: 'Dick Van Dyke Show' faves
THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW FAN FAVORITES
Series Celebrate this classic sitcom's 50th anniversary (Oct. 3) with a fun-packed set compiling 20 top episodes -- "Coast to Coast Big Mouth" (Alan Brady's toupee), "What's in a Middle Name?" (Rosebud), "That's My Boy??" (wrong baby?), "It May Look Like a Walnut!" (Rob fears aliens), 16 more.
Extras Great stuff from previously released sets includes the original pilot (starring Carl Reiner!), making-of, cast/crew interviews, other cool extras.
List price: $25 for five discs, Image Entertainment.
Also out
THE HOUR Acclaimed conspiracy thriller set in '50s British TV news and politics, starring Dominic West ("The Wire"), plus making-of, more; $35 DVD/$40 Blu-ray Disc, BBC Video.
MODERN FAMILY: SEASON 2 Another Emmy-laden season, plus family interviews, set tour, table read, more; $50 DVD/$60 Blu-ray, Fox.
MIKE & MOLLY Melissa McCarthy's Emmy-winning work as half of a plus-sized couple, with making-of, gag reel, more; $45 DVD/$60 Blu-ray, Warner.
RAISING HOPE Crazy Fox familycom has unaired original pilot, commentary, extended finale, more; $40, Fox.
THE WORLD OF SHOLOM ALEICHEM Classic '50s broadcast with Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford, Lee Grant, Gertrude Berg, well-documented by the Archive of American Television; $30, eOne.