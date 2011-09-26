TV on DVD: 'Dick Van Dyke Show' faves

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW FAN FAVORITES

Series Celebrate this classic sitcom's 50th anniversary (Oct. 3) with a fun-packed set compiling 20 top episodes -- "Coast to Coast Big Mouth" (Alan Brady's toupee), "What's in a Middle Name?" (Rosebud), "That's My Boy??" (wrong baby?), "It May Look Like a Walnut!" (Rob fears aliens), 16 more.

Extras Great stuff from previously released sets includes the original pilot (starring Carl Reiner!), making-of, cast/crew interviews, other cool extras.

List price: $25 for five discs, Image Entertainment.

Also out

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE HOUR Acclaimed conspiracy thriller set in '50s British TV news and politics, starring Dominic West ("The Wire"), plus making-of, more; $35 DVD/$40 Blu-ray Disc, BBC Video.

MODERN FAMILY: SEASON 2 Another Emmy-laden season, plus family interviews, set tour, table read, more; $50 DVD/$60 Blu-ray, Fox.

MIKE & MOLLY Melissa McCarthy's Emmy-winning work as half of a plus-sized couple, with making-of, gag reel, more; $45 DVD/$60 Blu-ray, Warner.

RAISING HOPE Crazy Fox familycom has unaired original pilot, commentary, extended finale, more; $40, Fox.

THE WORLD OF SHOLOM ALEICHEM Classic '50s broadcast with Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford, Lee Grant, Gertrude Berg, well-documented by the Archive of American Television; $30, eOne.