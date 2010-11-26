TV on DVD: Dreaming of a Bing Crosby Christmas

BING CROSBY: THE TELEVISION SPECIALS VOL. 2 - THE CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

VARIETY Two discs hold four hourlong specials with song, dance and family festivities, including Crosby's posthumous 1977 airing featuring the legendary "Little Drummer Boy" duet with David Bowie. Other shows from 1961, 1962 and 1971.

EXTRAS Filmed in 1957, a half-hour "Happy Holidays With Bing and Frank," singin' and swingin' in Frank Sinatra's "bachelor pad." Plus outtakes, interviews, more.

LIST PRICE $30, Infinity

Other new releases

CLASSIC TV CHRISTMAS EPISODES Ten previously unreleased holiday shows from 1964-1997, including rarities from "Dr. Kildare" and "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," plus "Eight Is Enough," "CHiPs," "Mama's Family," more; $35 for four discs, warnerarchive.com.

CHRISTMAS TREATS Collection of eight already available holidays from "Cheers," "The Odd Couple," "Happy Days," "Beverly Hillbillies," more; $15, CBS.

MR. MAGOO'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Blu-ray/DVD combo includes commentary with crew interviews, great making-of booklet; $20 for two discs, Classic Media.

PEANUTS DELUXE HOLIDAY EDITION: ULTIMATE COLLECTOR'S EDITION Blu-ray/DVD combo has "A Charlie Brown Christmas," Halloween and Thanksgiving specials and existing extras, plus window clings and pseudo-snowglobe; $70 for six discs, Warner.

ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS CLASSICS Blu-ray set of Rankin-Bass' "Rudolph"/"Frosty"/"Santa Claus" animation faves; $45, Classic Media.

HE-MAN & SHE-RA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Superheroes save the holiday in '80s hour; $10, Classic Media.

KUKLA, FRAN & OLLIE: THE FIRST EPISODES 1949-1954 Enduring puppet favorite remains witty fun for both kids and adults, with two Christmas episodes among the 20 restored kinescopes; $15, kuklatv.com.