TV on DVD: 'Homeland' and family faves
(These DVDs will be out Tuesday.)
Homeland
Series Viewers and critics alike were blown away by Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin in this Showtime thriller: Danes' brainy/bipolar CIA agent suspects Lewis' returned Iraq War POW hero of being "turned" into a terrorist. See why this smart adult hour is up for nine Emmys.
Extras Superb 35-minute documentary goes behind the scenes of creating "two damaged people who come together in a very profound and unexpected way," with articulate creators, actors. (Spoilers galore!)
List price $60 DVD/$70 Blu-ray, out from Fox.
Family favorites
THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: COMPLETE SERIES Lily Tomlin voices animated science adventures for kids in this 25th-
anniversary box with lenticular cover; $80 for box of eight discs, Scholastic.
DR. SEUSS ANIMATED SPECIALS Vintage TV remastered in Blu-ray/DVD combo packs: "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," "The Lorax"; $25 each, Warner.
NINJA TURTLES: THE NEXT MUTATION First 13 episodes of '90s Fox Kids fave; $20 for two discs, Shout.
R.L. STINE'S THE HAUNTING HOUR Vols. 1 and 2 of the Hub series have five episodes each from the "Goosebumps" author; $15 each, Shout.