TV on DVD: 'Marcus Welby' and Tracey Ullman
MARCUS WELBY, M.D.Series Top-rated show of 1970 stars "Father Knows Best" dad Robert Young as a crusading Santa Monica family physician, aided by James Brolin's young doctor who takes house calls on a motorcycle. (House calls?) It's a surprisingly effective what's-what of social issues and medical advances. Plus, it's a who's-who of guest stars - newcomers like Richard Thomas, David Cassidy; veterans like Anne Baxter, Vera Miles. And 23-year-old Steven Spielberg directed one episode (but not very well).
Extras Pilot TV movie, episode guide booklet.
List price $50, out today from Shout.
Season 2 sets out todayDIRTFX's final episodes of Courteney Cox as a tabloid editor; $30, Lionsgate.
TRACEY ULLMAN'S STATE OF THE UNIONMore chameleon sketches from Showtime; $20, Eagle Rock.
ON THE ROAD WITH CHARLES KURALT, VOL. 2 Vintage CBS "Sunday Morning" newsman celebrates everyday people; $40, Acorn.
Out next weekRAISING THE BAR: SEASON 2 TNT legal series ends its run; $30, Lionsgate.
THIRTYSOMETHING: SEASON 3Crucial season of intimate '80s drama includes gay controversy, cancer, with bonus commentaries, more; $60, Shout.
Season releases resumingJune 29 "Mad About You" Season 4
July 6 "Dragnet '67" Season 2