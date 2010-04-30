TV on DVD: 'Marcus Welby' and Tracey Ullman

MARCUS WELBY, M.D.Series Top-rated show of 1970 stars "Father Knows Best" dad Robert Young as a crusading Santa Monica family physician, aided by James Brolin's young doctor who takes house calls on a motorcycle. (House calls?) It's a surprisingly effective what's-what of social issues and medical advances. Plus, it's a who's-who of guest stars - newcomers like Richard Thomas, David Cassidy; veterans like Anne Baxter, Vera Miles. And 23-year-old Steven Spielberg directed one episode (but not very well).

Extras Pilot TV movie, episode guide booklet.

List price $50, out today from Shout.

Season 2 sets out todayDIRTFX's final episodes of Courteney Cox as a tabloid editor; $30, Lionsgate.

TRACEY ULLMAN'S STATE OF THE UNIONMore chameleon sketches from Showtime; $20, Eagle Rock.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ON THE ROAD WITH CHARLES KURALT, VOL. 2 Vintage CBS "Sunday Morning" newsman celebrates everyday people; $40, Acorn.

Out next weekRAISING THE BAR: SEASON 2 TNT legal series ends its run; $30, Lionsgate.

THIRTYSOMETHING: SEASON 3Crucial season of intimate '80s drama includes gay controversy, cancer, with bonus commentaries, more; $60, Shout.

Season releases resumingJune 29 "Mad About You" Season 4

July 6 "Dragnet '67" Season 2