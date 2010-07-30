TV on DVD: 'Mercy,' see all the complete seasons



MERCY: THE COMPLETE SERIES

Series NBC's New York nurses know more than the doctors, of course, led by Taylor Schilling's Iraq war vet, who has the hots for James Tupper.

Extras Interviews, commentary, finale director's cut.

List price $45, out Tuesday from Universal.



Also out

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TRAUMA San Francisco first-responders go into explosive action on NBC's one-season series with Cliff Curtis; $40, out Aug. 10 from Universal.

HAWAII FIVE-O: SEASON 9 Prep for CBS' fall update with the original '70s island-shot actioner with Jack Lord's tough-as-nails top cop; $50, CBS.

21 JUMP STREET: THE COMPLETE SERIES All five seasons of Fox's young '80s undercover cops, most starring Johnny Depp; $70, Mill Creek.

HUNTER: THE COMPLETE SERIES All seven seasons of Fred Dryer's copfest (only three have previously been released) on 28 discs, but episodes are syndicated versions; $100, Mill Creek.

STEPHEN FRY IN AMERICA Hugh Laurie's witty old Britcom partner tours all 50 states in his black London taxi, making intriguingly offbeat stops (lobstering, coal mining, Angola prison); $30 DVD / $40 BD, BFS.



TV DVDs on the way

Sept. 7 "Persons Unknown"; "The Norm Show"

Sept. 28 "The Cleveland Show"

Nov. 2 "V"