TV on DVD: 'Nikita,' canceled calvacade

'Nikita'

Series She's sleek, she's hot, she kicks butt. Maggie Q is The CW's new incarnation of the perennial assassin, now a martial-arts master who escapes her black-ops minders determined to take them down. (Season 2 hits The CW Sept. 23.)

Extras In-depth making-of half-hours on character reboot and pilot filming, plus character profiles, deleted scenes, commentary. Blu-ray adds Division Tracker interactive map charting character activities through past years.

List price $60 DVD / $70 Blu-ray, out Tuesday from Warner.

Canceled shows cavalcade

RUNNING WILDE Will Arnett's rich jerk woos do-gooder Keri Russell in droll Fox sitcom; $30, Lionsgate.

DETROIT 1-8-7 Michael Imperioli's gritty copfest arrives without extras; $30, ABC.

THE CAPE Ex-"ER" doc David Lyons as a presumed-dead cop turned secret crime-fighter; $30, Universal.

OFF THE MAP Young doctors in the jungle from producers of "Grey's Anatomy," plus Hawaii set tour, medical featurette, more; $30, ABC.

CRIMINAL MINDS: SUSPECT BEHAVIOR Forest Whitaker and Janeane Garofalo, plus spinoff episode, making-of, commentaries, more; $55, CBS (out next Tuesday).