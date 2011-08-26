EntertainmentTV

TV on DVD: 'Nikita,' canceled calvacade

NIKITA Premiered Sept. 9, 9 p.m., CW Oh, please. Another...

NIKITA
Premiered Sept. 9, 9 p.m., CW
Oh, please. Another model-hot chick (Maggie Q) with fierce chopsocky skills takes down bad guys while trading wicked retorts with former colleagues at the evil-quasi-government-conspiratorial-secret-agency she used to work for after they stole her identity, killed the love of her life and forced her to assassinate people. But she's half-naked a lot, so enjoy! Credit: AP Photo/Ben Mark Holzberg

By DIANE WERTS. Special to Newsday

 

'Nikita'

 

Series She's sleek, she's hot, she kicks butt. Maggie Q is The CW's new incarnation of the perennial assassin, now a martial-arts master who escapes her black-ops minders determined to take them down. (Season 2 hits The CW Sept. 23.)

Extras In-depth making-of half-hours on character reboot and pilot filming, plus character profiles, deleted scenes, commentary. Blu-ray adds Division Tracker interactive map charting character activities through past years.

List price $60 DVD / $70 Blu-ray, out Tuesday from Warner.

 

Canceled shows cavalcade

 

RUNNING WILDE Will Arnett's rich jerk woos do-gooder Keri Russell in droll Fox sitcom; $30, Lionsgate.

DETROIT 1-8-7 Michael Imperioli's gritty copfest arrives without extras; $30, ABC.

THE CAPE Ex-"ER" doc David Lyons as a presumed-dead cop turned secret crime-fighter; $30, Universal.

OFF THE MAP Young doctors in the jungle from producers of "Grey's Anatomy," plus Hawaii set tour, medical featurette, more; $30, ABC.

CRIMINAL MINDS: SUSPECT BEHAVIOR Forest Whitaker and Janeane Garofalo, plus spinoff episode, making-of, commentaries, more; $55, CBS (out next Tuesday).

