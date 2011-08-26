TV on DVD: 'Nikita,' canceled calvacade
Series She's sleek, she's hot, she kicks butt. Maggie Q is The CW's new incarnation of the perennial assassin, now a martial-arts master who escapes her black-ops minders determined to take them down. (Season 2 hits The CW Sept. 23.)
Extras In-depth making-of half-hours on character reboot and pilot filming, plus character profiles, deleted scenes, commentary. Blu-ray adds Division Tracker interactive map charting character activities through past years.
List price $60 DVD / $70 Blu-ray, out Tuesday from Warner.
Canceled shows cavalcade
RUNNING WILDE Will Arnett's rich jerk woos do-gooder Keri Russell in droll Fox sitcom; $30, Lionsgate.
DETROIT 1-8-7 Michael Imperioli's gritty copfest arrives without extras; $30, ABC.
THE CAPE Ex-"ER" doc David Lyons as a presumed-dead cop turned secret crime-fighter; $30, Universal.
OFF THE MAP Young doctors in the jungle from producers of "Grey's Anatomy," plus Hawaii set tour, medical featurette, more; $30, ABC.
CRIMINAL MINDS: SUSPECT BEHAVIOR Forest Whitaker and Janeane Garofalo, plus spinoff episode, making-of, commentaries, more; $55, CBS (out next Tuesday).