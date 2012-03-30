TV on DVD: 'Torchwood,' Newhart in 'Bob'

Torchwood: Miracle Day

Series Hot time-tripper Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) and his alien fighters move from the U.K. to the United States for Starz's epic 10-episode season: No one on Earth can die, and "instant immortality" creates wild problems. Co-stars include Bill Pullman, Lauren Ambrose and Mekhi Phifer.

Extras Sleek half-hour location making-of, effects featurette, audio commentaries, motion comic, more.

List price $50 DVD/$60 Blu-ray, out today from BBC.

Also new

BOB Bob Newhart's '90s sitcom cast him as a comic-book creator (season 1) and greeting card artist (season 2, with Betty White and Jere Burns), but the fun now is seeing young Cynthia Stevenson as his daughter and Lisa Kudrow pre-"Friends" as her pal; $40, CBS.

EAGLEHEART Chris Elliott's U.S. marshal battles baddies in Adult Swim's bloody Stephen J. Cannell/"Walker Texas Ranger" justice send-up, with commentary, unaired pilot with (producer) Conan O'Brien, more; $20, Warner.

CORMAN'S WORLD Clip-crammed portrait of indie producer Roger Corman, from original "Little Shop of Horrors" to his current Syfy flicks; $27 DVD/$30 Blu-ray, Anchor Bay.