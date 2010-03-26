TV Q&A: Jackie Earle Haley on 'Human Target'

I was watching "Human Target," and I think one of the actors in it played a cigarette-smoking punk in "The Bad News Bears." I think his name is Jackie Earle Haley. Am I right?You are. The former teen star has been having a renaissance as an adult performer in recent years, not only encompassing his latest television role on Fox's "Human Target" but also his Oscar nomination for the 2006 drama "Little Children."

Haley's other recent film credits have included "Semi-Pro," "Watchmen" and Martin Scorsese's "Shutter Island." He soon will be making an iconic role his own: He's the new Freddy Krueger in an update of "A Nightmare on Elm Street," set for a late-April release.

Will we see the program "Nashville Star" again?Apparently not, at least for now. After spending its first five seasons on USA Network, the competition moved to cousin network NBC in 2008 - with Billy Ray Cyrus assuming the role of host - but the ratings weren't enough for the broadcaster to want to continue it. With other outlets such as Country Music Television in existence, there's always a chance the show could be revived elsewhere.

Send questions of general interest via e-mail to tvpipeline @tribune.com. Writers must include their names, cities and states. Personal replies cannot be sent.